The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'
07-08-2018
.
The Magpie Salute

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute are streaming "For The Wind" as the latest single to the August 10 release of their debut studio album, "High Water I."

"'For The Wind' is a song that took a long way around to come to fruition," explains guitarist Rich Robinson. "I wrote it years ago and it took the right band to do it justice. Now it has a great home with Magpie."

"It's like this person can see that every terrible thing in his world has been reversed, defeated and left behind," adds vocalist John Hogg. "It's not hopeful or expectant, it's more than that... a full-on realization described by one of the victors."

"For The Wind" follows the lead track, "'Send Me An Omen", as the latest preview to "High Water I", which was produced by Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Magpie Salute MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Magpie Salute T-shirts and Posters

More The Magpie Salute News

