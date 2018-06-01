Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack 06-01-2018

Former Deicide guitarist Ralph Santolla is in a coma in a Tampa Florida era hospital following a heart attack last week, according to a social media post from his mother. Santolla also played with Obituary, Death, Iced Earth, Serpent Seduced Eve and more. His mother, Sue Santolla-Rocha updated fans via Facebook about how Santolla came to be in a coma. She wrote, "Friend and family..it is out there now so let me tell you what I know. Ralph thought he had a spider bite on Saturday. Went to the hospital. It was not a spider bite, it was a blood clot. Tuesday nite he fell and he had a heart attack. John Rocha gave him CPR until EMT arrive. His heart had stopped but they got him back. His visuals are staple but he is in a coma. He is on a ventilator but he is breathing around it he could breathe on his own but they do not want to had additional strain to his body. He is in a coma. That is the main concern at this moment. They can fix everything else. "We are having as many of his friends as he can come and talk to him and play music. There has been a minimal movement but some. It is ICU but he is in a private room and they are letting anyone in and they can stay as long as they want. "So please pray as he has people all over the world praying and if you can come and spend time with him. Please..he needs to get back from the place that he is in. I love you all...let's just work on getting him out of the coma if we can. I will keep everyone update the best I can st Joseph hospital. Van dyke rd Tampa"



