Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

06-01-2018

.

(hennemusic) A statue honoring Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was unveiled on May 31 in his hometown of Redditch, UK on what would have been the late rocker's 70th birthday.



According to the Redditch Standard, the two and half ton cast bronze tribute by sculptor Mark Richards was installed at midnight on Wednesday night in the town's Mercian Square for the occasion, as planned last fall once the initiative passed at a town council meeting after years of hard work and fundraising by The John Bonham Memorial Fund.



Set on a plinth inspired by the legendary band's 1973 album, "Houses Of The Holy", the memorial shows Bonham in full flow with hair swirling as rocks out in his glory days.



A caption on the bottom half of the piece reads: "The most outstanding and original drummer of his time, John Bonham's popularity and influence continue to resonate within the world of music and beyond."



"Delighted that my memorial sculpture to John Bonham was installed over night in Redditch town centre," tweeted Richards with some photos of the project. "Thanks to all who helped make this happen." See the photos here.