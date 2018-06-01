Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Ozzy shared his thoughts on various topics with the publication and had this to say about his legacy, "I'd like to be remembered for the work I did with Black Sabbath. I'm so proud of the music. "But to be honest, just being remembered would be an achievement to me.

"I come from Aston in Birmingham, y'know? I used to play on bombsites. I don't get to go back very often, but I went back for some BBC show once. There's a guy living in the house I grew up in, and they charge people £200 to sleep in the bedroom I had as a kid."