Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

The band had this to say, "Well, we're back in the game! We're happy to tell you that our seventh album will be called Waste7and (Wasteland) and will be released at the end of September this year. It will be our first album recorded as a trio. Our music has become more serious and more mature, so get ready for a manly and emotional album.

"Wasteland is going to be a really accomplished one. It combines the emotional character of the first two and the production maturity of the latest two releases. If everything goes according to plan - as we're still recording - the new Riverside album will simply destroy you!"