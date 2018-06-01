News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka
06-01-2018
.
Karen Jonas

Karen Jonas released her new album "Butter" today (June 1st) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the song "Mr. Wonka" from the new record. Here is the story:

The music business attracts all kinds of characters. We met a man who was so intense and comical that I immediately nicknamed him Mr. Wonka. He told us he had the Golden Ticket to wherever we wanted to go: opener runs with big acts, budgets, tour buses, ins at great studios. He leaned in close, he spoke softly, he said he admired my Artistry. His speeches were full of words straight out of an SAT study book or a daily word calendar, words like "heretofore," "ethereal" and "gestalt." He referenced Hemingway and Sade in the same sentence. This was either The Real Thing or a Really Big Joke.

Fast forward a month or so, and the whole deal falls apart. I was pregnant with my third baby (I now have four), and let him know, and his backpedal was swift and final.

I wanted to capture my disappointment and the absurdity of the scene in this song, aptly named "Mr. Wonka." I wanted it to sound like a circus that ran off the rails, like Oz behind his curtain, like a maniac at the wheel. We called in Zack Smith, Fredericksburg trumpet extraordinaire, and he wrote this amazing horn part that really threw the whole operation over the top. Tim Bray dropped in some of his signature guitar, Jay Starling added some barroom keys, Dustin Brandt was Mr. Wonka on an organ. If you listen closely, you may catch some of the outro lines that Tim, producer/engineer Jeff Covert, and I recorded late one night. We sat around a mic and laughed and talked, until the great sum up of, "It's a goddamn circus out there," which melts into the final track on the album, a sad song called "The Circus."

I hope you enjoy the drunken carousel of a song that we created. And I hope Mr. Wonka doesn't read this piece.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Karen Jonas MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Karen Jonas T-shirts and Posters

More Karen Jonas News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.