Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album
06-01-2018
Michael Romeo

Symphony X's Michael Romeo has released a lyric video for his new single "Black". The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "War of the Worlds / Pt. 1", which is set to be released on July 27th.

The song is also offered as the first grat track from the album and the video can be streamed here. Romeo had the following to say about the new album:

"It's me putting all the things I love about music in a blender. Somebody might listen to it and say, 'What is this guy thinking?' But it's all about being creative and having a good time with it."

Romeo recorded the bulk of War of the Worlds / Pt. 1 over a year-and-a-half period in the comfort of his home studio (nicknamed "the Dungeon" by his wife) in Hazlet, New Jersey. The project gave him the perfect opportunity to work with the rising Long Island star Castellano, a singer he's had his eye on for some time, as well as fellow Jerseyans Macaluso and Black Label Society member DeServio. "JD and I went to high school together," Romeo notes. "We always wanted to do something together, so this was the perfect opportunity. The planets finally aligned, and we were able to work together. It was great to have him play on it."

The guitarist also promises a sequel - "Most of Part II is already finished," he says, "It just needs a few vocals, a couple solos, a few tweaks here and there. I want people to absorb the first one for a while, and then we'll put out the second record. They'll complement each other, but they'll also be a bit different."

