Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy

06-02-2018

(hennemusic) Ghost ended a May 31 show at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI early after a fan collapsed at intermission and later died at hospital, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.



The Swedish band had just announced an intermission around 9:15 p.m. when a man in the pit fell to the ground, according to a fellow concertgoer; fans flagged security for help, CPR was issued, and people were cleared out of the venue around 9:45 p.m. when security advised fans that the remainder of the show was canceled.



"Tonight, in Milwaukee there was a medical emergency with one of our fans," tweeted the band after the incident. "We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time."



The Milwaukee Medical Examiner said the man was transported to Columbia St. Mary's hospital, where he died late Thursday evening of natural causes. No autopsy was planned; his name and other details were not released.



"This morning we learned that the man transported to the hospital from our show last night in Milwaukee passed away from natural causes," said the group the day after the event. "Our hearts are broken for him and his family. Once again we ask that you send the family your thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences and respect their right to privacy during this time."



"We are saddened by the tragedy that happened at the Riverside Theater last night," said The Pabst Theater in a released statement, according to CBS 58 Milwaukee. "Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family and we ask the public to respect their privacy. We appreciate the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Per Mar Security in quickly responding and assisting during this difficult time." Read more here.