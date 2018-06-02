News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy
06-02-2018
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost ended a May 31 show at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI early after a fan collapsed at intermission and later died at hospital, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Swedish band had just announced an intermission around 9:15 p.m. when a man in the pit fell to the ground, according to a fellow concertgoer; fans flagged security for help, CPR was issued, and people were cleared out of the venue around 9:45 p.m. when security advised fans that the remainder of the show was canceled.

"Tonight, in Milwaukee there was a medical emergency with one of our fans," tweeted the band after the incident. "We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time."

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner said the man was transported to Columbia St. Mary's hospital, where he died late Thursday evening of natural causes. No autopsy was planned; his name and other details were not released.

"This morning we learned that the man transported to the hospital from our show last night in Milwaukee passed away from natural causes," said the group the day after the event. "Our hearts are broken for him and his family. Once again we ask that you send the family your thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences and respect their right to privacy during this time."

"We are saddened by the tragedy that happened at the Riverside Theater last night," said The Pabst Theater in a released statement, according to CBS 58 Milwaukee. "Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family and we ask the public to respect their privacy. We appreciate the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Per Mar Security in quickly responding and assisting during this difficult time." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.