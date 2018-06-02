The Darkness Stream Song From Live At Hammersmith

06-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming performance audio of their 2017 single, "Solid Gold", as the latest preview to the June 15 release of a new package, "Live At Hammersmith."



The tune was the second single from the band's fifth album, "Pinewood Smile" - their first with new drummer Rufus Taylor (son of Queen legend Roger Taylor) - which reached No. 8 on the UK charts.



The new live set captures the group in a December 2017 concert at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. "The Darkness is untamed. It cannot be caged," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild.



"Life is about experiences, not possessions," he continues. "This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch Emmerdale with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith." here.