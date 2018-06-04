News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary
06-04-2018
.
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming video of a 2009 full album performance of "Darkness On The Edge Of Town", to mark the 40th anniversary of the project's June 2, 1978 release.

The footage sees Springsteen and The E Street Band deliver the album in its entirety in a December 2009 appearance at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, NJ that was filmed at the venue without an audience.

The 2009 live recording was originally released as part of the 2010 box set, "The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story." Following the breakthrough success of 1975's "Born To Run", Springsteen became entangled in a two-way lawsuit with manager Mike Appel in 1976 that prevented him from recording a follow-up during the legal dispute. With his income in limbo during the 10-month trial, the rocker took his band on the road for US shows in the fall of 1976 and spring of 1977 while continuing to amass a collection of dozens of new songs for his fourth album.

Once the legal issues were resolved, Springsteen and company entered The Record Plant studios in New York City to begin work on "Darkness" alongside new manager and album producer Jon Landau. Read more and stream the album performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Springsteen MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Bruce Springsteen T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Looks To Bruce Springsteen For New Inspiration

Bruce Springsteen On Broadway Extended Into June


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video

Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video

Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP

The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.