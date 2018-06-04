Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

06-04-2018

.

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming video of a 2009 full album performance of "Darkness On The Edge Of Town", to mark the 40th anniversary of the project's June 2, 1978 release.



The footage sees Springsteen and The E Street Band deliver the album in its entirety in a December 2009 appearance at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, NJ that was filmed at the venue without an audience.



The 2009 live recording was originally released as part of the 2010 box set, "The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story." Following the breakthrough success of 1975's "Born To Run", Springsteen became entangled in a two-way lawsuit with manager Mike Appel in 1976 that prevented him from recording a follow-up during the legal dispute. With his income in limbo during the 10-month trial, the rocker took his band on the road for US shows in the fall of 1976 and spring of 1977 while continuing to amass a collection of dozens of new songs for his fourth album.



Once the legal issues were resolved, Springsteen and company entered The Record Plant studios in New York City to begin work on "Darkness" alongside new manager and album producer Jon Landau. Read more and stream the album performance here.