News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track
06-04-2018
.
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed And Cambria have released a stream of an epic new 10-minute track called "The Dark Sentencer." The song will be featured on the band's forthcoming studio album, that is expected to be released later this year.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez had this to say about the concept of the new song, "Years ago, chaos cut through this atmosphere. The fractured worlds that inhabit this space were once locked in a force of uncontrollable destruction. Gravity was lost.

"Their planetary trajectories conjoined in one catastrophic collision, choking to remain viable even as the dying glow of their cores peek through the cracks and scars of those impactful moments. Yet a gasp is a sign of life and the planets that many might have cast off as annihilated space continued to show a pulse across the hopelessness. This discarded earth is still very much alive… and made profitable by the five Houses of the Star Supremacy - an elite society who looked to the sky and saw potential in the wasted planets.

"The opportunistic approach could hardly be considered an act of empathy for the human condition, as the decision to convert the dying planets into private prisons meant another type of life sentence awaited those shipped off to their remote reaches. Here, the desolate and derelict would burn away slowly, trapped in a race to death with the very ground they stand on. In this space, between the Well and unknowing.

"Our story starts there. Into our future, yet far beyond our past. In a romance between a pair of Unheavenly Creatures. Weaving through the blacked-out space toward the freckling of cracked planets, The Gavel moved like a funeral procession. In many ways, it was the end of life for the two prisoners being transported within its unmitigable walls, to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer." Check out the song here.

Coheed And Cambria MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Coheed And Cambria T-shirts and Posters

More Coheed And Cambria News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

Coheed And Cambria Announce Neverender GAIBSIV Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video

Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video

Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP

The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.