Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

06-04-2018

.

(hennemusic) Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen rejoined the band's co-headlining tour of North America with Journey in Cincinnati, OH on May 30, and video from the event is streaming online.



Collen's appearance with the group at the city's U.S. Bank Arena followed sudden news on May 25 that the rocker had to leave the run just days after it opened in Hartford, CT on May 21 to deal with "a family emergency."



Def Leppard brought in Trixter guitarist Steve Brown to handle Collen's duties in his absence; Brown performed shows during the week in Hershey, PA (May 25), Buffalo, NY (May 26) and Cleveland, OH (May 28).



Brown has played a similar role in the recent past: he stepped in to assist the band in 2014 while guitarist Vivian Campbell was off the road to undergo treatment for cancer. See the video here.