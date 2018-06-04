OOMPH! Announce European Tour 06-04-2018

. (Freeman) OOMPH! have just announced the dates for their upcoming European tour in support of their new studio album which will be released on January 18th 2019 via Napalm Records. OOMPH! comments on the recently unveiled signing with Napalm Records: "We're looking forward to release our thirteenth studio album together with Napalm Records on January 18th, 2019! This time at the same time in quite a lot of countries in the world, even in countries, where it was difficult for our fans to get our CDs immediately. At the moment we are still working on recording the last guitar riffs in our studio and have started to mix the album in parallel. One thing we can tell you: it's going to be very hard and dark!" OOMPH! will take the road again in 2019 with a series of headliner appearances on a full European Tour in March all over Europe. The tour starts off in Germany and stops in the Netherlands, France, Spain, the UK, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland. 01.03.19 DE - Hannover / Capitol

02.03.19 DE - Berlin / Astra

03.03.19 DE - Hamburg /Markthalle

05.03.19 DE - Bochum / Zeche

06.03.19 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

08.03.19 DE - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann

09.03.19 DE - München / Backstage Werk

10.03.19 DE - Dresden / Kraftwerk Mitte

12.03.19 DE - Leipzig / Täubchenthal

13.03.19 DE - Nürnberg / Hirsch

15.03.19 DE - Köln / Live Music Hall

16.03.19 NL - Drachten / Iduna

17.03.19 FR - Strasbourg / La Laiterie

19.03.19 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington

20.03.19 FR - Paris / La Machine

22.03.19 ES - Madrid / Sala Mon

23.03.19 ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz 2

24.03.19 FR - Lyon / Ninkasi Kao

26.03.19 CH - Solothurn / Kofmehl

28.03.19 AT - Dornbirn / Conrad-Sohm

29.03.19 CZ - Praha / Nová Chmelnice

30.03.19 PL - Warszawa / Dark Electro Festival Freeman submitted this story.

