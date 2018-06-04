News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




OOMPH! Announce European Tour
06-04-2018
.
OOMPH

(Freeman) OOMPH! have just announced the dates for their upcoming European tour in support of their new studio album which will be released on January 18th 2019 via Napalm Records.

OOMPH! comments on the recently unveiled signing with Napalm Records: "We're looking forward to release our thirteenth studio album together with Napalm Records on January 18th, 2019! This time at the same time in quite a lot of countries in the world, even in countries, where it was difficult for our fans to get our CDs immediately. At the moment we are still working on recording the last guitar riffs in our studio and have started to mix the album in parallel. One thing we can tell you: it's going to be very hard and dark!"

OOMPH! will take the road again in 2019 with a series of headliner appearances on a full European Tour in March all over Europe. The tour starts off in Germany and stops in the Netherlands, France, Spain, the UK, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

01.03.19 DE - Hannover / Capitol
02.03.19 DE - Berlin / Astra
03.03.19 DE - Hamburg /Markthalle
05.03.19 DE - Bochum / Zeche
06.03.19 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
08.03.19 DE - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
09.03.19 DE - München / Backstage Werk
10.03.19 DE - Dresden / Kraftwerk Mitte
12.03.19 DE - Leipzig / Täubchenthal
13.03.19 DE - Nürnberg / Hirsch
15.03.19 DE - Köln / Live Music Hall
16.03.19 NL - Drachten / Iduna
17.03.19 FR - Strasbourg / La Laiterie
19.03.19 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington
20.03.19 FR - Paris / La Machine
22.03.19 ES - Madrid / Sala Mon
23.03.19 ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz 2
24.03.19 FR - Lyon / Ninkasi Kao
26.03.19 CH - Solothurn / Kofmehl
28.03.19 AT - Dornbirn / Conrad-Sohm
29.03.19 CZ - Praha / Nová Chmelnice
30.03.19 PL - Warszawa / Dark Electro Festival

Freeman submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

