|
The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'
.
The Five Hundred have released an online stream of their brand new single "Smoke & Mirrors". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Bleed Red". Mark Byrne says this about the song."The first single, Smoke & Mirrors, deals with obscuring the realities of an addict's sense of worthlessness and depression, losing oneself in a 'snowstorm' of abuse, with the 'hourglass' of his life slowly counting down his days into a self-induced depravity."
Mark Byrne says this about the song."The first single, Smoke & Mirrors, deals with obscuring the realities of an addict's sense of worthlessness and depression, losing oneself in a 'snowstorm' of abuse, with the 'hourglass' of his life slowly counting down his days into a self-induced depravity."