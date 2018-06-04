News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'
06-04-2018
.
The Five Hundred

The Five Hundred have released an online stream of their brand new single "Smoke & Mirrors". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Bleed Red".

Mark Byrne says this about the song."The first single, Smoke & Mirrors, deals with obscuring the realities of an addict's sense of worthlessness and depression, losing oneself in a 'snowstorm' of abuse, with the 'hourglass' of his life slowly counting down his days into a self-induced depravity."

"Bleed Red" will be released on August 17th and was produced by Justin Hill (SiKth, Heart Of A Coward, Betraying The Martyrs). Check out the online stream of "Smoke & Mirrors" here.

The Five Hundred MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Five Hundred T-shirts and Posters

More The Five Hundred News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video

Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video

Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP

The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.