Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

The initial dates are set to kick off on November 29thh at the Steifel Theatre For The Performing Arts in Salina, KS and run through December 16th with a show in Tucson at the Fox Theatre.

Additional stops in the initial run includes shows in Salt Lake City, Boise, Spokane, Grants Pass, Bend, Redding, San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas. See the details below:

Thu, 11/29 - Steifel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Sat, 12/1 - The Commonwealth - Salt Lake City, UT

Sun, 12/2 - Egyptian Theatre - Boise, ID

Mon, 12/3 - Bing Cosby Theatre - Spokane, WA

Sat, 12/8 - Rogue Theatre - Grants Pass, OR

Mon, 12/10 - Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

Wed, 12/12 - Cascade Theatre - Redding, CA

Thu, 12/13 - Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obispo, CA

Sat, 12/15 - Railroad At Boulder Hall - Las Vegas, NV

Sun, 12/16 - Fox Theatre - Tucson, AZ