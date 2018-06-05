|
Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video
.
Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for their new track "Letting You Go". The song is the third release from their forthcoming studio album "Gravity. The band will be releasing "Gravity" on June 29th and frontman Matt Tuck offered the following thoughts about the new single, "'Letting You Go' was a very challenging song to write in so many ways. "It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written - musically and lyrically. I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what 'Letting You Go' does." Watch the video here.
The band will be releasing "Gravity" on June 29th and frontman Matt Tuck offered the following thoughts about the new single, "'Letting You Go' was a very challenging song to write in so many ways.
"It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written - musically and lyrically. I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what 'Letting You Go' does." Watch the video here.
Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video
Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati
Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency
The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song
Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality'
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall
System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song
Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video
Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album
The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video
Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free
Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover
Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey
Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary
Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago
Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition
Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off
Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour
Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge
Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks
The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues
The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show
Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.