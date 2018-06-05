Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

Dubbed Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas, the special run of shows are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, December 1 inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



The set list will feature music from their career along with new tracks from their fourth studio album, including newly released single "Simple", when they take the stage on December 1, 5, 7, 8, and 11.

Tyler Hubbard had this to say in the announcement we were sent, "From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed. It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!"



Brian Kelley added, "We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video [Smooth] here and the city's energy is just out of this world. We're all in for this one!"

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT, with many shows coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. General ticket prices begin at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. PT.