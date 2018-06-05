|
Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency
Florida Georgia Line are going Vegas. The country music stars have announced that they will be launching a special limited run residency in Sin City this fall. Dubbed Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas, the special run of shows are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, December 1 inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tyler Hubbard had this to say in the announcement we were sent, "From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed. It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!" Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT, with many shows coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. General ticket prices begin at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. PT.
