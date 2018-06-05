News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency
06-05-2018
.
Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line are going Vegas. The country music stars have announced that they will be launching a special limited run residency in Sin City this fall.

Dubbed Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas, the special run of shows are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, December 1 inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The set list will feature music from their career along with new tracks from their fourth studio album, including newly released single "Simple", when they take the stage on December 1, 5, 7, 8, and 11.

Tyler Hubbard had this to say in the announcement we were sent, "From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed. It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!"

Brian Kelley added, "We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video [Smooth] here and the city's energy is just out of this world. We're all in for this one!"

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT, with many shows coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. General ticket prices begin at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. PT.

Florida Georgia Line MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Florida Georgia Line T-shirts and Posters

More Florida Georgia Line News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line To Rock Tennessee Titans' New Uniform Reveal

Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard And Wife Share Maternity Photos

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery

Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line

Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Bebe Rexha And Florida Georgia Line Release 'Meant to Be' Video


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time- Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video- Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour- more

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song

Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality'

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video

Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video

Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.