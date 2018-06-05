News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality'
06-05-2018
.
Gin Blossoms

The Gin Blossoms have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled "Mixed Reality" on June 15th that was produced by Don Dixon and engineered by Mitch Easter.

Frontman Robin Wilson had this to say, "I knew we were recording with Don and Mitch, and I managed to hack into a young version of myself to craft songs. All of us turned in our best work in 25 years. Regardless of commercial outcome, I know 'Mixed Reality' is special, and that we've lived up to our legacy."

He added, "We're at the point now where we play better, we communicate better, we get along more. We're more grateful. It's a very full-circle thing for us to be releasing 'Mixed Reality.'"

Track List:
1. Break
2. Face The Dark
3. New Mexico Trouble
4. Angels Fly
5. Here Again
6. Still Some Room In Heaven
7. Miranda Chicago
8. Girl On The Side
9. Fortunate Street
10. Wonder
11. Shadow
12. Forever Is This Night
13. The JFK Sh*t Show
14. The Devil's Daughter
15. Mega Pawn King

