Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality'

Frontman Robin Wilson had this to say, "I knew we were recording with Don and Mitch, and I managed to hack into a young version of myself to craft songs. All of us turned in our best work in 25 years. Regardless of commercial outcome, I know 'Mixed Reality' is special, and that we've lived up to our legacy."

He added, "We're at the point now where we play better, we communicate better, we get along more. We're more grateful. It's a very full-circle thing for us to be releasing 'Mixed Reality.'"

Track List:

1. Break

2. Face The Dark

3. New Mexico Trouble

4. Angels Fly

5. Here Again

6. Still Some Room In Heaven

7. Miranda Chicago

8. Girl On The Side

9. Fortunate Street

10. Wonder

11. Shadow

12. Forever Is This Night

13. The JFK Sh*t Show

14. The Devil's Daughter

15. Mega Pawn King