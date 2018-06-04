News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall
06-04-2018
.
Godsmack

Godsmack and Shinedown revealed the big news that their upcoming North American summer coheadlining tour has been extended into the fall and the new dates will feature support from Asking Alexandria.

The tour is set to kick off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and will now run until Roctober 11th where it concludes in Portland, OR at the Veteran Memorial Coliseum.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

"We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see! We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"

Shinedown's singer Brent Smith added, "It's all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said SHINEDOWN, and GODSMACK will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"

Godsmack and Shinedown North American tour dates:
7/22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/24 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/25 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
7/27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/29 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena (KAZR Bday Show)
7/31 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
8/2 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
8/3 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
8/4 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/6 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
8/8 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
8/10 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)
8/11 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
8/14 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
8/15 Biloxi, MS Coast Coliseum
8/16 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
8/18 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
8/19 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
8/21 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/22 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
8/24 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
8/25 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
8/26 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
8/28 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
8/29 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
8/31 Scranton, PA Mortgage Mountain Performing Arts Center
9/1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
9/2 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/21 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)
9/22 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
9/24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
9/26 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena
9/30 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
10/2 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center
10/5 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
10/7 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
10/9 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
10/10 Everett, WA Angels of the Winds Arena
10/11 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum
Oct 13-14 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Godsmack MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Godsmack T-shirts and Posters

More Godsmack News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Godsmack Stream New Song 'Bulletproof' And Announce Album

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album

Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album

Godsmack's Sully Erna Takes On Opiod Crisis In New Solo Video

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video

Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video

Singled Out: The Colour You's Set Me Free

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP

The Five Hundred Streaming New Song 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.