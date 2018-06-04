Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

The tour is set to kick off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and will now run until Roctober 11th where it concludes in Portland, OR at the Veteran Memorial Coliseum.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

"We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see! We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"



Shinedown's singer Brent Smith added, "It's all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said SHINEDOWN, and GODSMACK will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"

Godsmack and Shinedown North American tour dates:

7/22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/24 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/25 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

7/27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/29 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena (KAZR Bday Show)

7/31 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/2 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/3 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/4 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/6 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

8/8 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/10 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)

8/11 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

8/14 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

8/15 Biloxi, MS Coast Coliseum

8/16 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/18 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/19 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/21 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/22 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/24 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

8/25 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

8/26 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

8/28 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

8/29 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

8/31 Scranton, PA Mortgage Mountain Performing Arts Center

9/1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/2 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/21 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)

9/22 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

9/24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

9/26 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena

9/30 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

10/2 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center

10/5 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

10/7 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

10/9 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

10/10 Everett, WA Angels of the Winds Arena

10/11 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum

Oct 13-14 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival