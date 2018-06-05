News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song
06-05-2018
.
The Magpie Salute

Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have announced that they will be releasing their debut studio album, entitled "High Water I", on August 10th and are streaming their new single "Send Me An Omen".

Rich Robinson had this to say about the new song, "'Send Me An Omen,' to me, wraps up all of the elements of this band. There's pure rock 'n roll juxtaposed with these pop melodies sung with a melancholy that creates this beautiful balance of surreal dark and light."

The group also features arc Ford, John Hogg, Sven Pipien, Matt Slocum and Joe Magistro and the new 12-track album was produced by Rich Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN. Check out the new song here.

