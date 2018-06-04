|
The Wrecks Go Unconventional With 'James Dean' Video
.
Alternative/indie rockers The Wrecks have released a brand new live video for their latest single "James Dean." The track comes from their latest EP "Panic Vertigo" and we were sent the following details about the new clip: In true The Wrecks fashion, the five-piece abandoned conventional music industry practices and filmed the "James Dean" music video on a whim. With 24-hours' notice, the band flew out videographer Hunter Garrett from Los Angeles to film their headlining ALT AZ 93.3 Summer Concert Series performance.
