Dropout Kings Release Scratch&Claw Video

The band had the following to say about the new track, "This is the first song we ever worked on as a band. This song is about the everyday struggle we all go through. When you look in the mirror are you happy with what you see? The feeling of not being good enough.

"We all know what that feels like. This song is about dealing with those struggles and overcoming them. Every challenge is an obstacle you must overcome in your life." Watch the video here.