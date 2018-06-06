INXS Teaming With Producer Giles Martin For Legacy Projects And Reissues

Martin has previously worked on a number of INXS projects through the years, including 2017's 30th anniversary reissue of the group's 1987 smash, "Kick", which was their most successful studio release with more than 8 million copies sold worldwide.

"Having worked across several phenomenal INXS releases over the years, I am thrilled to be extending our musical relationship," says Martin. "INXS are one of the most important rock bands in history, I am honored to be collaborating with them again and look forward to contributing to the spectacular experiences the band are creating for their fans."