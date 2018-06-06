|
INXS Teaming With Producer Giles Martin For Legacy Projects And Reissues
(hennemusic) INXS have announced plans to team up with producer Giles Martin for a series of legacy and album reissue projects in the coming years. As the band's Executive Music Director, Martin - the son of late Beatles producer Sir George Martin - will have a creative overview on all audio aspects of upcoming INXS developments, including the eagerly-awaited documentary, "The Untold Story Of INXS," the reimagining of the band's catalogue through a unique live theatre show, and their forthcoming series of repackaged, remixed and expanded studio album reissues. Martin has previously worked on a number of INXS projects through the years, including 2017's 30th anniversary reissue of the group's 1987 smash, "Kick", which was their most successful studio release with more than 8 million copies sold worldwide. "Having worked across several phenomenal INXS releases over the years, I am thrilled to be extending our musical relationship," says Martin. "INXS are one of the most important rock bands in history, I am honored to be collaborating with them again and look forward to contributing to the spectacular experiences the band are creating for their fans." here.
