News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti
06-06-2018
.
Tremonti

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Creed) has mixed feelings about the future of rock when asked if he is confident or concerned for the future of rock and metal, and believes the scene needs a new group the likes of Guns N' Roses or Nirvana to shake things up.

Tremonti is no stranger to multi-platinum success and he was asked the question about rock's future during an interview promoting the new Tremonti album and tour by Metal Wani.

He said he was both "confident or concerned" about the future of rock and metal and explained, ". I think that digital age has really created an over-saturation of information. It's hard to make a splash out there, it's hard to get noticed at all. Back in the day, if you got the record deal and you hit the radio, everybody knew about you. Nowadays you have a million and two bands putting clips on YouTube.

"Nowadays, I go to YouTube to see new bands and whatnot, and I don't know who has a record deal, I don't know who doesn't have a record deal, I don't know who deserves it. By the time you've listened to a three-minute song, it's too late to figure that out. Good side of things is that people are getting better and better at their instruments, and more creative. I think it's just harder to find them these days.

"I think the world needs a new band, a new rock band that comes out and shakes things up. They need a new Guns N' Roses or a new Nirvana - something that comes and shakes things up."

In the follow-up he was asked if he feels responsibility to carry on the torch? and he responded, "I think we're doing our best to create music that we're passionate about, but I think we're a long way off of being that big figure that pushes rock and metal to the next generations. I think that one thing we're missing with both my bands [Alter Bridge and solo band Tremonti where he's the frontman] is that larger-than-life personality kind of thing that comes along with some of these huge bands.

"There's no Mick Jagger... Myles [Kennedy] is an excellent frontman, but we don't get the media push like a lot of these massive bands that really become those Guns N' Roses and Nirvana of the world that really changed the scene and created new excitement for genres.

"I think we kind of stayed under the radar when it comes to the public eye. You don't go to the haircut to the local buzzclips and tell them what band you're in. Like, 'My kids love your band! I love your band!' If you said you were Metallica, people would faint. We're still kind of under the radar to outside of the rock world."

Tremonti MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Tremonti T-shirts and Posters

More Tremonti News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Tremonti Streaming New Song 'As Silence Becomes Me'

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

Tremonti Streaming New Song From A Dying Machine Album

Tremonti Release 'Take You With Me' Video

Tremonti Streaming 'A Dying Machine' Title Song

Tremonti Announce New Album 'A Dying Machine'

Tremonti Announce UK And Euro Tour Including Iron Maiden Shows


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time- Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video- Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour- more

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey- Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain

Richie Kotzen Releases Video For New Song 'Riot'

Halcyon Way Release 'Blame' Music Video

Saxon Release 'The Secret Of Flight' Video

INXS Teaming With Producer Giles Martin For Legacy Projects And Reissues

Parkway Drive To Headline Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer

Orange Goblin Streaming 'The Wolf Bites Back'

Dropout Kings Release Scratch&Claw Video

Singled Out: Phoxjaw's Triceratops

Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.