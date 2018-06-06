Orange Goblin Streaming 'The Wolf Bites Back'

Orange Goblin frontman Ben Ward had this to say, "We are very excited about this new album. The Wolf Bites Back is our strongest and most diverse collection of songs to date - it's certainly a lot darker both musically and lyrically.

"It is still definitely a distinct Orange Goblin album, but we have incorporated a lot more variation on this record and there are hints of Can, Captain Beyond, Wishbone Ash and The Stooges nestling amongst the obvious Sabbath and Motorhead influences.

"Lyrically I have explored everything from alien serial killers to zombie biker gangs, Buddhist warriors through to descendants of the Salem witches!" here.