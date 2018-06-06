Parkway Drive To Headline Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards

The group will be brining their full tour production to the special appearance which is set to take place the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 11th. The event will also feature performances from Meshuggah, Myrkur, Carpenter Brut and Baroness.

Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade had this to say, "When you already have a bill this stacked, you need something very special to close out the show - and special this will be.

"Parkway Drive have long been rightly regarded as one of the best live bands on planet Earth, and witnessing them cramming their full production into the confines of the Indigo will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Do not miss it. We'll see you down the front." Read more here.