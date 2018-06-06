|
Richie Kotzen Releases Video For New Song 'Riot'
Richie Kotzen has released a brand new music video for his track "Riot," which was shot on location in Los Angeles, CA by Vicente Cordero with the single set to be released to digital retailers on Thursday (June 7th). "Although I wrote the musical lines we are playing, my goal was to somehow capture the live energy of my band on the final recording. Dylan, Mike, and I have been touring together for seven years and there are some live recordings out there, but we never spent much time together in the studio recording. "I feel like this new recording is a great example of all three of us playing at the top of our potential. I hope you enjoy the new song and the new video!" Watch the video here.
