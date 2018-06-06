Saxon Release 'The Secret Of Flight' Video

Frontman Biff Byford had this to say, "2018 is turning out to be another monumental year for Saxon. After storming across the North America with the Thunderbolt tour, we are releasing The Secret Of Flight from the album as the new single & video.

"Being in a touring band we fly a lot. So I was sat on a plane one day, thinking that - in the big scheme of things - we didn't discover how to fly until quite recently in man's history, in 1903. That's only 115 years ago. I thought it would make a good subject, so there you go…. the secret of flight!" Watch the video here.