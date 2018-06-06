|
Saxon Release 'The Secret Of Flight' Video
.
Saxon have turned into historians with their brand new music video for their song "The Secret Of Flight," which tells the story of flight in a very unique way. The song comes from the band's latest album "Thunderbolt." Frontman Biff Byford had this to say, "2018 is turning out to be another monumental year for Saxon. After storming across the North America with the Thunderbolt tour, we are releasing The Secret Of Flight from the album as the new single & video. "Being in a touring band we fly a lot. So I was sat on a plane one day, thinking that - in the big scheme of things - we didn't discover how to fly until quite recently in man's history, in 1903. That's only 115 years ago. I thought it would make a good subject, so there you go…. the secret of flight!" Watch the video here.
Frontman Biff Byford had this to say, "2018 is turning out to be another monumental year for Saxon. After storming across the North America with the Thunderbolt tour, we are releasing The Secret Of Flight from the album as the new single & video.
"Being in a touring band we fly a lot. So I was sat on a plane one day, thinking that - in the big scheme of things - we didn't discover how to fly until quite recently in man's history, in 1903. That's only 115 years ago. I thought it would make a good subject, so there you go…. the secret of flight!" Watch the video here.