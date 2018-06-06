Singled Out: Phoxjaw's Triceratops 06-06-2018

. UK rockers Phoxjaw released their debut EP "Goodbye Dinosaur..." earlier this spring and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "Triceratops". Here is the story: Triceratops is a crooked, angular riff heavy rock song. When it's loud it's loud, and when it's quiet it's melancholy and revealing. Lyrically it leaves a lot for the audience to find their own meaning in the words, the dinosaur metaphor that runs through the EP is also prevalent in this track. The main riff rolls around in 3/4 repetitive and unrelenting, this was the first thing that we wrote from the track. The rest followed and when we had the chorus melody down we knew it was gonna be a track we were gonna release and most likely as a single. The end tails off instrumentally with riffs galore, even a nod of the hat to the metal side of our band with a short technical riff coming from one of the guitars in one of the stops. We felt this song sums up our band at this current point very well and captures what we are about. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here! Phoxjaw MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Phoxjaw T-shirts and Posters More Phoxjaw News Share this article



