Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer

The band also released a teaser for their new song and catalyst for the tour, "Another Day," featuring Bryce Avary of The Rocket Summer. Listen to the teaser here and more details are to be revealed.

The tour is set to kick off on July 8th in Columbus, OH at the The Athenaeum Theatre and will wrap up on August 9th in Chicago, IL at Park West.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:

July 8 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatre

July 9 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

July 11 Boston, MA City Winery

July 12 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

July 13 Hartford, CT Webster Theater

July 14 New York, NY Gramercy

July 15 Washington, DC Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

July 17 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

July 18 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

July 19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

July 20 Pensacola, FL Vinyl

July 22 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster St. Ice House

July 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

July 24 Austin, TX 3Ten @ Austin City Limits Live

July 25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

July 27 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

July 29 Garden Grove, CA Garden Grove Ampitheater

July 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 1 Portland, OR Aladdin

August 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (Rockwell)

August 5 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

August 7 St. Louis, MO Ready Room

August 8 Detroit, MI Emerald Theatre

August 9 Chicago, IL Park West