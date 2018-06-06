News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer
06-06-2018
.
Sleeping With Sirens

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will be hitting the road across the U.S. this summer for a tour that will include special guests, The Rocket Summer and Kulick.

The band also released a teaser for their new song and catalyst for the tour, "Another Day," featuring Bryce Avary of The Rocket Summer. Listen to the teaser here and more details are to be revealed.

The tour is set to kick off on July 8th in Columbus, OH at the The Athenaeum Theatre and will wrap up on August 9th in Chicago, IL at Park West.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:
July 8 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatre
July 9 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater
July 11 Boston, MA City Winery
July 12 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
July 13 Hartford, CT Webster Theater
July 14 New York, NY Gramercy
July 15 Washington, DC Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
July 17 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
July 18 Orlando, FL Plaza Live
July 19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
July 20 Pensacola, FL Vinyl
July 22 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster St. Ice House
July 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
July 24 Austin, TX 3Ten @ Austin City Limits Live
July 25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
July 27 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee
July 29 Garden Grove, CA Garden Grove Ampitheater
July 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 1 Portland, OR Aladdin
August 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
August 4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (Rockwell)
August 5 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
August 7 St. Louis, MO Ready Room
August 8 Detroit, MI Emerald Theatre
August 9 Chicago, IL Park West

More Sleeping With Sirens News

