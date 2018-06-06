|
Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer
.
Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will be hitting the road across the U.S. this summer for a tour that will include special guests, The Rocket Summer and Kulick. The band also released a teaser for their new song and catalyst for the tour, "Another Day," featuring Bryce Avary of The Rocket Summer. Listen to the teaser here and more details are to be revealed. The tour is set to kick off on July 8th in Columbus, OH at the The Athenaeum Theatre and will wrap up on August 9th in Chicago, IL at Park West. Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:
Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates: