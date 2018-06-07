News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Daron Malakian Was Shocked By Chester Bennington Suicide
06-07-2018
Chester Bennington

System Of A Down and Scars on Broadway's Daron Malakian has revealed that he was shocked by the suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and never suspected that the late singer had a problem.

Malakian made the comments during an interview with Revolver when he was asked about his participation in the tribute show to Bennington last October at the Hollywood Bowl. He said, "I was very shocked when I heard what happened. Anytime I was around him, Chester never came off as somebody who was depressed. One time I was backstage and I was feeling really down, and he walked in and just totally lifted my spirits. He was that kind of guy. He was high energy. I worked with him and Mike in the studio [on Linkin Park's 'Rebellion']. Both those guys were really easy to work with, no ego about it. I'm really proud of that song.

"Playing that show was interesting. They have a lot of playback going on in the monitors from a click track. His vocals were part of that playback, so when we were playing the song and singing, I could hear Chester's vocals coming through the monitors. I remember his band telling me in rehearsals that hit them in a hard way. That must have been tough on them in a lot of different ways. My heart goes out to his band. It's tough being in a band that's touring and all of a sudden they're like: What do we do now? It's a life-changer for a lot of people."

