Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert
06-07-2018
Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters returned to the same venue where Dave Grohl famously broke his leg back in 2015 and the frontman marked the return by playing a joke on audience members.

Grohl broke he leg in a stage fall early in the band's performance at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg in June of 2015. While he played the remainder of the show, he was forced to use a throne for live appearances that followed.

Three years later, the band played the same stadium and decided to have some fun with fans. As the band prepared to start their set at the Swedish venue, they sent out a stuntman doubling as Grohl who took a fall into the pit in front of the stage. The band shared video of the prank via Facebook. Watch it here.

