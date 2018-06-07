|
Goldfrapp Release Video For Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Collaboration
.
Goldfrapp have released a music video for their collaboration with Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan entitled "Ocean." The clip was directed by Alison Goldfrapp and comes ahead of their "Silver Eye" deluxe reissue on July 7th. Alison filmed her scenes in the new victual in Fuerteventura - where the videos for "Anymore" and "Everything Is Never Enough" were shot and she directed Gahan in Madrid during a break in Depeche Mode's current world tour.
Alison filmed her scenes in the new victual in Fuerteventura - where the videos for "Anymore" and "Everything Is Never Enough" were shot and she directed Gahan in Madrid during a break in Depeche Mode's current world tour.