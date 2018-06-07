News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years
06-07-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed their new single, "Shadow Of Your Love", for the first time in 31 years during a June 6 show in Odense, Denmark, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed and recorded with Mike Clink during the band's 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks that will be featured on the June 29 release of a series of expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

The song recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart after earning 1.1 million audience impressions in three days of airplay across all rock radio formats in the U.S. in the week ending May 7, according to Nielsen Music.

The track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy." Watch video of the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

