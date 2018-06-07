Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

The song recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart after earning 1.1 million audience impressions in three days of airplay across all rock radio formats in the U.S. in the week ending May 7, according to Nielsen Music.

The track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy." Watch video of the performance here.