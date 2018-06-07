|
Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour
Trivium have announced that they have added a new North American fall leg to their The Sin and The Sentence World Tour that will feature support from Avatar and Light the Torch. The tour leg will include 25 dates and is set to launch on October 3rd in Tampa, FL at The Ritz Ybor and will be concluding on November 3rd in Berkeley, CA at the UC Theatre. The dates will follow the group's summer tour dates that will kick off on July 13th at the Cadott Rockfest and wrap up on July 29th in Montreal, QC at Heavy MTL. They had this to say, "North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon." Summer Tour Dates: Fall Tour Dates:
