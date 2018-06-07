Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour

The tour leg will include 25 dates and is set to launch on October 3rd in Tampa, FL at The Ritz Ybor and will be concluding on November 3rd in Berkeley, CA at the UC Theatre.

The dates will follow the group's summer tour dates that will kick off on July 13th at the Cadott Rockfest and wrap up on July 29th in Montreal, QC at Heavy MTL. They had this to say, "North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced.

"Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."

Summer Tour Dates:

7/13 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

7/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

7/15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

7/17 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

7/18 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

7/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

7/20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

7/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

7/23 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

7/24 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery

7/25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

7/27 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Fest

7/29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL

Fall Tour Dates:

10/3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

10/4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

10/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10/9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

10/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

10/14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10/20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

10/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

10/23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

10/25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

10/26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

10/28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10/30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre