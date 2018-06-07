News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour
06-07-2018
Trivium

Trivium have announced that they have added a new North American fall leg to their The Sin and The Sentence World Tour that will feature support from Avatar and Light the Torch.

The tour leg will include 25 dates and is set to launch on October 3rd in Tampa, FL at The Ritz Ybor and will be concluding on November 3rd in Berkeley, CA at the UC Theatre.

The dates will follow the group's summer tour dates that will kick off on July 13th at the Cadott Rockfest and wrap up on July 29th in Montreal, QC at Heavy MTL. They had this to say, "North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced.

"Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."

Summer Tour Dates:
7/13 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
7/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA
7/15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
7/17 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
7/18 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
7/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7/20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
7/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
7/23 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
7/24 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery
7/25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
7/27 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Fest
7/29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL

Fall Tour Dates:
10/3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
10/4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
10/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
10/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
10/12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10/14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10/20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
10/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10/22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
10/23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
10/25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
10/26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
10/28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
10/30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

More Trivium News

