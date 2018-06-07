News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Will Haven Release New Video And Announce Fall Tour
06-07-2018
.
Will Haven

Will Haven have released a brand a new video for their track "Hewed With The Brand" from their latest album Muerte and have announced a short UK and European fall tour.

The new video can be streamed here and guitarist Jeff Irwin had this to say, "We love this new video. Brian Cox did an amazing job of capturing the band live as well as tying in the new record really well. It was a fun video to shoot and a little side note it was filmed on my birthday!"

The band will be hitting the road in October for the six date tour and had this to say, "We are super excited to come back to not only to our second home of England but to a few of our other favorite European cities. We can't wait to see all of our amazing die-hard fans and play the new record for them as well as the classics. Should be a blast!" See the dates below.

Will Haven European tour dates
10/29 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg OZ
10/30 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
10/31 - Bristol, UK - Tunnels
11/1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
11/2 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
11/3 - London, UK - Dome

