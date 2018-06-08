As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

The video is for a new track called "My Own Grave" and it marks the first new music from the group since 2012 and preceeds the bands first comeback concert appearance on June 16th at the Soma Sidestage in San Diego, Ca.

Along with the controversial singer, the regrouped band features the classic lineup members of Nick Hipa, Josh Gilbert, Jordan Mancino, and Phil Sgrosso. Watch the video here.