Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details 06-08-2018

Black Peaks have released an online stream of their new song "Home". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "All That Divides" which will be released on October 5th. Frontman Will Gardner had this to say about the single, "We were writing the song against the backdrop of a lot of uncertainty with regards to personal and political identity. We were out on tour in Mainland Europe in mid-2016, during a period where we as British Citizens felt like decisions being made on behalf of our 'Home' did not represent us. "There is a uneasy feeling of severance that happens when you are not physically at home during a time of transformation. Our feelings of disconnection and division from our country and it's people, coupled with tour-fatigue and cabin fever, made for some of the most difficult times we have experienced, as a band, as friends, and as people." He also had this to say about the themes of the forthcoming studio record, "Lyrically at least, this album represents the fear of a future where freedom is restricted. "Over the last two years, we as a band have been incredibly lucky to have been able to travel across Europe and play our music. The fact this happened to take place during a period where various political changes, at home and abroad, made us focus a lot about the freedom and right to travel. We have seen people, families, relationships and countries divided by conflict and political upheaval, and our reaction to this is a core lyrical theme running through the album." Check out the new song here.



