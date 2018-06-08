Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

The original goal of the GoFundMe page campaign was to raise only $1,000 but as of Thursday afternoon the fund stood at $9,530, up $500 from the previous day. The fund was launched by Ghost fanclub Ghost American Ministries.

They had this to say on the campaign page,"We at Ghost American Ministries wanted to come together to help out the family of Jeffery Allan Fortune during their unfortunate time of loss. On May 31st, during the Ghost concert, Jeff collapsed and later passed on. He was our brother in Ghost. He was a great guy and a huge music fan.

"He was an amazing person, artist, poet, musician as well as a tortured soul- yet he was kind with a bright shining soul. He saw beauty in the darkest of places and often visited/dwelt in those places at times. He alternately referred to himself as "Hell on two legs, walking" and also "a child of God". Please let everyone know how touched and grateful our family is to each and every one of you for helping us through this time."

The band issued the following statement following Fortune's death, "This morning we learned that the man transported to the hospital from our show last night in Milwaukee passed away from natural causes. Our hearts are broken for him and his family. Once again we ask that you send the family your thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences and respect their right to privacy during this time." See the crowdfunding page here.