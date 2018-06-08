Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Rockett made the comments while answering fans questions in his video blog. He was asked if the band would ever consider a tour where they play their blockbuster 1988 album "Open Up and Say... Ahh!" in full and seemed to love the idea.

He said, "The chances of Poison doing just an 'Open Up And Say… Ahh!' tour? I'd love it. I think it would be cool. I think we should, every year for a while, go to [Las] Vegas and do just one album at a time, top to bottom.

"Not so sure that'll happen, but that would be really, really cool. I'd love to play 'Tearin' Down The Walls' live. Yeah, I'm totally all for that. That would be a great idea." Watch the video here.