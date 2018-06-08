Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues 06-08-2018

. Protest The Hero have announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming summer tour dates and stop work on their new album because frontman Rody Walker is suffering vocal issues. The group broke the bad news to fans with the following statement, "UK, Europe and Japan: We regret to inform you that we will be cancelling our summer tours in your wonderful countries due to unforeseen circumstances. During the Fortress X North American tour, Rody started to develop issues with his voice which carried on for the duration of the tour. Near the end, we were almost forced to cancel our three shows in Toronto because of it. "Early last week, our producer flew to Toronto to begin tracking vocals for our new record (LP 5) - something we have been quietly working on for a couple years now. After only a few hours in the vocal booth, Rody's vocal issues began to surface. Rody and our producer were forced to stop tracking - worried that he may do irreparable damage to his vocal chords. "We have no other choice than to postpone our recording sessions, and cancel our tours this summer. As of this moment, there are no plans to make up these shows. The next time we visit your countries will be on a headline tour in support of our new album." Walker added, "You know when you're hearing from Choady it's bad news, and this time will be no different. Unfortunately, the rest of the Fortress tour is cancelled. I completely frigged myself on the North American portion of the tour. I assumed it would be like any other tour, a few days off and I'm good to go, however, I was mistaken. I don't know whether it's my age or so many years of improperly using my voice, but it's not snapping back the way it once did. At this point, I'm worried that heading back on tour would result in irreparable damage. So, I'm going back to the basics, I'm going to figure out what I'm doing wrong and learn how to sing properly, all while attempting to record the new album. This sucks, and I'm very sorry. I hate disappointing people, but I have to put my health first."



