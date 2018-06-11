|
Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album
Anthrax are currently working on their follow-up album to their 2016 album "For All Kings" and drummer Charlie Benante says the new album will be "a little more aggressive and angrier" than the last one. He told Metal Rules via Metal Hammer, "This album we are working on now, [the songs] are a little more aggressive and angrier only because the climate we are all living in is reflected in our music. "When I come in with something, I have hopes and dreams that the song is going to be as great as I hear it in my mind. I think the other guys stepped up as well think this is really good and want to hit a home run on each song. Everybody in the band stepped up their game."
