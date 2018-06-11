Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album

He told Metal Rules via Metal Hammer, "This album we are working on now, [the songs] are a little more aggressive and angrier only because the climate we are all living in is reflected in our music.

"When I come in with something, I have hopes and dreams that the song is going to be as great as I hear it in my mind. I think the other guys stepped up as well think this is really good and want to hit a home run on each song. Everybody in the band stepped up their game."