Black Sabbath Reveal Promo Video For Singles Box Set
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming an unboxing video of their newly-released package, "Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set." The limited edition 7" vinyl box documents the band's singles issued during their classic, original lineup era from 1970 to 1978. Following the release of their 1970 debut single, "Evil Woman", Black Sabbath enjoyed its biggest singles success later that year with the title track to their second album, "Paranoid" - a top 5 hit in their native UK - and wouldn't see significant numbers again until 1978.
