Black Sabbath Reveal Promo Video For Singles Box Set
06-10-2018
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming an unboxing video of their newly-released package, "Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set." The limited edition 7" vinyl box documents the band's singles issued during their classic, original lineup era from 1970 to 1978.

Following the release of their 1970 debut single, "Evil Woman", Black Sabbath enjoyed its biggest singles success later that year with the title track to their second album, "Paranoid" - a top 5 hit in their native UK - and wouldn't see significant numbers again until 1978.

Remastered by engineer Andy Pearce, the collection delivers 10 of the group's 13 singles from a time when Black Sabbath were focused on being an album band. "We didn't intend to make a single in the first place," said guitarist Tony Iommi to the Disc and Music Echo in 1971. "But after we'd completed the album, the 'Paranoid' track was sufficiently short to be a 'trailer' for the LP. We really didn't expect it to do anything at all. We don't go into the studio to make singles. We make LPs only. But if there is anything suitable as a result of the recordings, it would be considered, of course."

Among the collection, "Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set" contains 10 unique color picture sleeves from around the world - either ultra-rare or exclusive to this box set - and features five rare single edits, including "Iron Man", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Am I Going Insane (Radio)", "Hard Road" and "Symptom Of The Universe." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

