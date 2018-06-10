News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival
06-10-2018
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Glenn Tipton joined Judas Priest on stage to perform the encore during the band's June 9 appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg, Sweden, and video from the event has surfaced online.

In the lineup for the classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight", the show marked Tipton's firstlive appearance with the band during their recently-launch European tour in support of their 18th album, "Firepower."

This spring, Tipton announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease that has affected his ability to play guitar, although he is featured on the veteran metal outfit's latest studio effort, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 to earn the band their highest-ever charting US album.

The guitarist personally chose album co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his touring duties, while managing to make several appearances during the group's spring trek across North America. Check out video from the festival appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival

