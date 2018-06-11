News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book
06-11-2018
.
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing an update on their upcoming book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", due this fall as part of the band's 50th Anniversary celebrations.

The project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. "Work on the official book 'Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin' is almost complete," says the group in a new statement. "The images have been carefully selected and annotated throughout by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

"There will be regular updates and sneak previews showing the work in progress. Stay tuned." The statement was accompanied by an image of Page, Plant and Jones photographed last month with their working draft of the book. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

