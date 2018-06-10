Lenny Kravitz Releases Video For New Song Featuring Michael Jackson

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is premiering the video for "Low", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "Raise Vibration." The song features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible."



The Guardian reports the pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."



"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" admits Kravitz. "No, that's him." It's a full-circle moment for the soulful rocker, whose first ever concert was the Jackson 5 at Madison Square Garden.



"He's the person who made it happen for me," recalls Kravitz. "He loved [us] working together. He asked me to push him. I did." Watch the video here.