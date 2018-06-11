News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event
06-11-2018
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Birmingham native Ozzy Osbourne says that he would love to reunite with Black Sabbath for the band to play the 2020 Commonwealth Games which will be taking place in his hometown.

The legendary metal vocalist was asked about the idea of him playing the opening ceremony of the games in his hometown by ITV News and not only said that he would like to, he would even like to do with Black Sabbath.

He said, "Yeah, that would be fantastic. With Black Sabbath or on my own." The iconic metal band played their final concert in Birmingham in February of last year and Ozzy is embarking on a long farewell trek of his own.

More Ozzy Osbourne News

