Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

06-10-2018

.

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on June 7, and video from opening night is streaming online. The 5-week trek will see the pairing play three dates in London before wrapping the series up in Dublin on July 8.



The band delivered a 26-song of classics at the city's Altice Arena, starting with "Tear It Up" from 1986's "The Works" while featuring a new stage production celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album classic, "News Of The World."



"The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted," says guitarist Brian May. "There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed!



"So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!"



The European run will be followed by a 10-show residency in Las Vegas this fall; billed as "The Crown Jewels", the band will perform the limited engagement at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in the city starting September 1. Watch video from the tour kick off here.