Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Hiseman's daughter, Ana Gracey, shared the sad new via the Jon Hiseman's COLOSSEUM & JCM - Fan Page on Facebook that her father "passed away peacefully at 03.55am." Back on June 1st she shared the news that he music icon had entered hospice care after a surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor failed.

She wrote at the time, "We have been told there is no hope for my dad now and it will be just a matter of days. He has been moved to our local hospice - he is not receiving any treatment or food, but he is in a peaceful state and gradually drifting away." Fans can read a detailed history of his career at Prog.