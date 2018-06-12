News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73
06-12-2018
.
Jon Hiseman

Former Colosseum, Colosseum II and Graham Bond Organisation drummer Jon Hiseman had died at the age of 73 after a battle with brain cancer, according to a social media post from his daughter.

Hiseman's daughter, Ana Gracey, shared the sad new via the Jon Hiseman's COLOSSEUM & JCM - Fan Page on Facebook that her father "passed away peacefully at 03.55am." Back on June 1st she shared the news that he music icon had entered hospice care after a surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor failed.

She wrote at the time, "We have been told there is no hope for my dad now and it will be just a matter of days. He has been moved to our local hospice - he is not receiving any treatment or food, but he is in a peaceful state and gradually drifting away." Fans can read a detailed history of his career at Prog.

Jon Hiseman MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Jon Hiseman T-shirts and Posters

More Jon Hiseman News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind- Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again- Fleetwood Mac Added To Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Cosmonaut Radio's Fly Away

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.