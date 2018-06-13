News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'
06-13-2018
.
DevilDriver

DevilDriver and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Johnny Cash's Cash's son John Carter and wife Ana Cristina Cash have revealed their cover of the classic "Ghost Riders In The Sky."

The track is the latest song that DevilDriver have shared from their forthcoming country covers album "Outlaws 'Til The End", which features them and special guests taking on some of the most iconic tracks from the outlaw country genre.

Frontman Dez Fafara explained the reason for the new collection, "I love all genres, but I think my true love for outlaw country came from when I started touring with Pantera.

"I was constantly hearing those guys on the bus jamming outlaw country. If it wasn't Willie Nelson, it was Johnny Cash. I just fell in love with the lyrics as well. The lyrical content is so f***ing real.

"Whenever I would hear these songs, I'd think to myself, 'Man, this stuff needs to be heavy. I would hear it heavy." Check out the new track here.

DevilDriver MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

DevilDriver T-shirts and Posters

More DevilDriver News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Devildriver Launch Video Series For Outlaw Country Album

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind- Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again- Fleetwood Mac Added To Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival

Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video

J Balvin's 'Bruuttal' Set For DVD Release Next Month

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Cosmonaut Radio's Fly Away

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.